Poll: Would you prefer a team win or scoring a personal best?

Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

By Ethan Nelson Kidsday Reporter
One popular question everyone asks at the dinner table after one of my basketball games: How many points did you score?

Everybody wants to know what their stats are.

Are stats the only thing that matters in a game? In this survey, I asked 20 kids this question: Would you rather lose a game with a personal record-high points total or win the game with zerp points?

  • 17 kids would rather win the game with zero points.
  • 3 kids would rather lose the game with a personal record high.

As you can see, while improving your game and having a great personal game, we were taught to put team first. We all want to come off the court as winners. Because of that, we know that we have to put our personal game behind our team game.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

By Ethan Nelson Kidsday Reporter

