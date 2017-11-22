TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
Few Clouds 45° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Robbie’s Run in Merrick unites community for AED cause

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaitlyn Jedreicich, Deer Park

By Erin Austein  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Every year in the spring, Norman J. Levy Lakeside School hosts a fundraising 5k (3.1 miles) called Robbie’s Run. Robbie’s Run exists today because in 2005, Robbie Levine was playing a Little League baseball game and he collapsed on the baseball field, going into cardiac arrest when he was only 9.

We now call this the “Forever 9 field.” Today, families from all around the neighborhood gather at Levy Lakeside and run the race. All the money that comes out of it goes to the Robbie Levine Foundation. This cause promotes AEDs (automated external defibrillators) through donations and education.

Robbie’s Run is definitely more than just a 5k. It is a place for families to come together and run or walk for a cause. Robbie’s Run also has entertainment, raffles and food. It is truly a day of togetherness and friendship.

If you have not run the 5k yet and want to, it is hosted at Norman J. Levy Lakeside School, 21 Babylon Rd., Merrick, in the spring. At the end of the run, each person gets a medal showing that they have run for a very special cause. Learn more at the website, robbielevinefoundation.org

By Erin Austein  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

One horrified and one mystified. 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE