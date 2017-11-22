Every year in the spring, Norman J. Levy Lakeside School hosts a fundraising 5k (3.1 miles) called Robbie’s Run. Robbie’s Run exists today because in 2005, Robbie Levine was playing a Little League baseball game and he collapsed on the baseball field, going into cardiac arrest when he was only 9.

We now call this the “Forever 9 field.” Today, families from all around the neighborhood gather at Levy Lakeside and run the race. All the money that comes out of it goes to the Robbie Levine Foundation. This cause promotes AEDs (automated external defibrillators) through donations and education.

Robbie’s Run is definitely more than just a 5k. It is a place for families to come together and run or walk for a cause. Robbie’s Run also has entertainment, raffles and food. It is truly a day of togetherness and friendship.

If you have not run the 5k yet and want to, it is hosted at Norman J. Levy Lakeside School, 21 Babylon Rd., Merrick, in the spring. At the end of the run, each person gets a medal showing that they have run for a very special cause. Learn more at the website, robbielevinefoundation.org