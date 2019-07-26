One hot summer day my house was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Then my mom asked, "Hey, who wants to go to the beach today?" Of course, I love to go to the beach, so I said yes. Then so did my sister, Nicolette, my brother, Joseph, and my dad.

When we got to Robert Moses, I ran straight to the water. The hot sand was burning my feet. The cold ocean water cooled off my feet. The smell of the saltwater relaxed me. Shells of all different shapes and sizes were washed up on the beach shore.

The hot sun was blazing, so I decided to go in the water. A big wave swept me up. I stayed in the water for three hours. Then my mom told me I had to get out and come eat lunch.

While I was eating my sandwich a seagull came up from behind me and snatched my sandwich! My mom always packs extra, so I still got to eat a sandwich. That day I collected a lot of shells.

I really never want to leave the beach, it’s so relaxing and calming. Every time my family and I go to the beach, we always say how great a day we had together. The beach always seems to bring our family closer.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip