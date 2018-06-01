TODAY'S PAPER
LI kids work on robotics

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Natasha Bogdanoff Kidsday Reporter
In robotics clubs, you work as a team to build robots to compete against other robots, and everybody has fun. But if you’re not in it, you don’t have to worry because you still can have fun by going to the competitions. By going there, you can support your friends and you can see all the cool things that teenagers built. You may be inspired to join when you’re older.

At the meetings, they come up with a design and build the robot, and they build whatever will help them. The robot has to do certain things so they can win. My brother’s team was able to go to the world finals. One time, his team came up with a cart to build. It worked really well for them, and a lot of people were very interested in it.

If you have a sibling in robotics club and you don’t go to competitions, you should change that. It’s so much fun. It’s so cool to see all the robots people make. And if the team has a chance to go to the world finals in Florida, take the chance.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook

