LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Learning to build your own robot

By Ian Armstrong Kidsday Reporter
I like to do robotics at my school. When I do robotics, I use the website vexrobotics.com because it tells you what pieces you need. Also, an instructional video will help you know where to put each piece. 

If there is a robotics club at your school, you should join. If there isn't a club, you can order robotics kits online. There are different robots, such as one that can pick stuff up, sort of like a crane, and there are fighting ones, too.

Kidsday reporter Ian Armstrong with his Vex creation.

There are different robots, such as one that can pick stuff up, sort of like a crane, and there are fighting ones, too.

 

Kidsday reporter Ian Armstrong with his Vex creation.

 

Photo Credit: Tami Koller

The box comes with a measure sheet that uses numbers to help you know which piece to use. Be careful because if you insert the wrong piece, it will be hard to remove or you could mess up your whole robot. The same goes for wires, too. You do need a charger for your robot so it can move around. You control it with a remote.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

