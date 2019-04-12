TODAY'S PAPER
My rock collection holds special memories

Kidsday reporter Evan Fraser, of Canaan Elementary School

Kidsday reporter Evan Fraser, of Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue, with his collection of rocks from Jamaica. Photo Credit: Fraser family

By Evan Fraser Kidsday Reporter
We took a family trip to Jamaica last year. I was swimming around with my goggles on trying to catch fish when a rock caught my eye. It was so different from any rock I have seen at home, so I decided to grab it.

The rock was an odd shape and had many little holes in it. I spent the rest of my trip looking for unusual rocks, and that is how my collection started. My aunt told me about her rock collection, and since I was so interested, she gave me some of her rocks as well.

My collection is special to me because all my rocks are from Jamaica and they remind me of the great trip we took as a family.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

By Evan Fraser Kidsday Reporter

