My collection rocks

There are different kinds of rocks and many you can find here on Long Island. Kidsday reporter Aidan Petterson from Aquebogue School with some of his rocks. Photo Credit: Petterson family

Amber is a rock that has orange on the top of it. Coal is a black shiny rock that can make fire. Gold is a shiny yellow rock you won't find that too often around here. Sapphire is a blue jewel like amber. Rubies are a red jewel like amber. Minerals are white like crystals. Minerals are in rock, but a special type. Minerals are easy to find. I usually find them randomly when I am playing outside.

Lumistone is a glow in the light rock. Have you ever heard of a glow in the light rock? It’s cool, right? Some rocks I have are amber, coal and minerals.

I keep my rocks in my room on my night stand by my bed. I got some information from this game called "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." I also read books about rocks. I do rock collecting for fun. I found the amber on the sidewalk. I find minerals in the rock at the beach. I crack them by finding a big rock. I find a rock that I think will have minerals in it, and I throw it at a bigger rock to crack it open. I find coal on the beach all the time. To find out if they’re coal, they crack open easily and they’re black. They’re usually not so smooth.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School