Have you ever had a hard time picking out souvenirs on a vacation? Or maybe you just want a memory of a special place? I have an idea for you. My family and I have been collecting rocks for several years.

When we go on vacation, we’re always on the lookout for good rocks. We paint the rocks and sometimes write the name of the place where they’re from. We usually paint some pictures that remind us of the places we’ve been to.

For example, when we went to Virginia we saw a sign that said “Beware of black bears,” so we painted a picture of a black bear. We went to Cape Cod and there were a lot of beaches there, so we painted a picture of a beach.

I have a rock garden in my front yard. We put all of our painted rocks there. And when we look at the rock garden, it reminds us of all of our family memories.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point