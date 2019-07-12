TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

We collect rocks as souvenirs of our vacations

Kidsday reporter Ashley O'Brien, of Joseph A. Edgar

Kidsday reporter Ashley O'Brien, of Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point, and her souvenir rock garden. Photo Credit: Carrie O’Brien

By Ashley O’Brien Kidsday Reporter
Print

Have you ever had a hard time picking out souvenirs on a vacation? Or maybe you just want a memory of a special place? I have an idea for you. My family and I have been collecting rocks for several years.

When we go on vacation, we’re always on the lookout for good rocks. We paint the rocks and sometimes write the name of the place where they’re from. We usually paint some pictures that remind us of the places we’ve been to.

For example, when we went to Virginia we saw a sign that said “Beware of black bears,” so we painted a picture of a black bear. We went to Cape Cod and there were a lot of beaches there, so we painted a picture of a beach.

I have a rock garden in my front yard. We put all of our painted rocks there. And when we look at the rock garden, it reminds us of all of our family memories.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

By Ashley O’Brien Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Montgomery and Gunnar identical twins celebrating the 4th Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The "Dinosaurs!" exhibit at the Center for Science 'Dinosaurs!' exhibit opening in Rockville Centre
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search