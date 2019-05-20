We have an amazing library in Southampton. It’s the Rogers Memorial Library (91 Coopers Farm Rd.). This summer the Teen Department has many fun programs planned.

The theme of their summer reading program is "A Universe of Stories." Kids who sign up for the summer reading program must read three books. For each book they read, they can earn prizes, and the prizes get bigger and better as you read more and more books.

The kids who read at least three books will be able to attend the summer reading program party in August. This year’s party is going to be a laser tag party held inside the library after it is closed. Can you imagine running all around the library in the dark playing laser tag?

The library is going to hold other fun activities for kids during the summer, too. They include a "Stranger Things" Escape Room, a Snacks Around the World Event where kids can make astronaut food, a Spa Event where kids can make their own space body scrub, and Movies Under the Stars, held at the library after hours.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton