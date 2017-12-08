I tested the Roller Coaster Challenge building game (ThinkFun). The toy was so fun. Although it was difficult to put together, it was worth it once the roller coaster was built.

You are given a set of challenge cards, and then you try to build your coaster based on the challenges. My brothers and I had fun because we came up with so many ideas of how we should make them. One other thing I loved about the toy was that you can do it with a loved one to enjoy all the fun.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5