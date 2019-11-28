I went to the Ronald McDonald House to do Little Bakers with my Girl Scout troop. This is a place where families can go to when their child is in the hospital.

When we were there, we baked sugar cookies and cupcakes. Before we baked, we got a tour of the house. There were so many rooms, and the house was very comfortable for the families staying there. The house keeps getting better and better because of all the donations they get. For example, they added a new room that is called the Bunny Room. In this room, there was an indoor playground with the timeline of the history of the Ronald McDonald House.

It is pretty awesome because families can spend time with their child instead of going out to the store to shop. When my troop went, we saw some kids and we waved at them. It was a lot of fun baking for them, and when we iced them, we made each one special. When we were all done with our treats, we saw a few kids get excited to eat the treats. It made our troop really happy that we could help out in our community.

Info: rmhlongisland.org

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park