TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Our visit to the Ronald McDonald House

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Alyssa Pascale, East

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Alyssa Pascale, East Northport

By Kayla Makarius Kidsday Reporter
Print

Students from our school visited the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island. This is a place where many sick children stay.

We took a tour of the house in New Hyde Park, and it was amazing to see inside. Every room is decorated to make the children feel at home. There is a huge sitting area that looks like a big playhouse. There are rooms that have video games, puzzles, toys and other things children can play with. They also have a workout room and relaxation room for the adults. 

During our trip, we baked cookies for the children and their families there.  It was nice to be able to volunteer our time doing this. We also were able to sit and talk with one of the girls that was staying at the house. It was great to see her smile while she ate the cookies we baked. After the baking was done, we went out to lunch at — are you ready — McDonalds! This was a trip we will never forget. 

Info: rmhlongisland.org

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

By Kayla Makarius Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Hess Toy Trucks have been a holiday tradition Hess Toy Trucks through the years: 1964-today
The pop music world gets a little bit Ariana Grande at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Kit Kerney of Williston collects items along a Family friendly nature walks on LI
This stylish doll comes with 20 surprises waiting Great gifts for the girls on your list
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search