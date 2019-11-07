Our visit to the Ronald McDonald House

Students from our school visited the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island. This is a place where many sick children stay.

We took a tour of the house in New Hyde Park, and it was amazing to see inside. Every room is decorated to make the children feel at home. There is a huge sitting area that looks like a big playhouse. There are rooms that have video games, puzzles, toys and other things children can play with. They also have a workout room and relaxation room for the adults.

During our trip, we baked cookies for the children and their families there. It was nice to be able to volunteer our time doing this. We also were able to sit and talk with one of the girls that was staying at the house. It was great to see her smile while she ate the cookies we baked. After the baking was done, we went out to lunch at — are you ready — McDonalds! This was a trip we will never forget.

Info: rmhlongisland.org

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School