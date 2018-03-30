Are you a kid who feels the urge to run? Do you want to be the next Usain Bolt? If so, you should check out 495 Track Club.

We are located in Stony Brook, and we are registered on USATF (USA Track & Field). We have track and field in the spring, cross country in the fall, and go indoors in the winter. We practice three days a week for an hour, unless there is a holiday or thunderstorm with lightning. If it’s not pouring, we even run in the rain.

Scattered throughout the season are races. Distance races are usually at parks, such as Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. These races test your endurance with steep hills and twisty paths over rocky terrain. Track and field can also test your speed at short distances, such as 100- and 400-meter sprints.

We accept kids from third grade into high school. We have five excellent, experienced coaches who know what they’re doing. Fun fact: We run an average of three miles during each practice.

We hope you will consider joining our running community. Maybe we will see you there. Good luck!

For more info and to register: 495trackclub.com.

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket