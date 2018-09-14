Garden City’s annual charity run to fight childhood disease is a fun and important event for our community.

GC for a Cure, a 5k race or 1-mile fun run, has been sponsored by the Garden City Teachers’ Association for nine years. It raises $20,000 to $30,000 each year. All the money goes to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the Michele White Scholarship Fund.

There are many amazing races in our community that include raising money for charities. Anyone can do them, no matter how old you are. It doesn’t even require any skill at all except walking or running. You can stop at any time you want. There are even water stops.

You also can volunteer, clean up, and bring food and water to the race. You can bring in baskets to be raffled off after the race, or you can buy a raffle ticket.

Our community also hosts the Garden City Turkey Trot race, which takes place on Thanksgiving Day and also raises money for kids with illnesses. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and you can do either the fun run, which is about 1 1⁄2 miles, or the 5-mile race. If you run the Turkey Trot, you will get that exercise in so you have room for that scrumptious Thanksgiving dinner. Let’s say it is more than a fundraiser — it’s also a “fun raiser.”

The 2019 GC for a Cure race will take place next April. Both races are super fun, and if you do it, you may just help save a child’s life.

Info: gcturkeytrot.com or gcforacure.com

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School