Have you ever heard of the Running Man? No, I don’t mean the man who runs down your block for exercise.

The Running Man is a dance, or should I say, a challenge. The challenge is to complete this difficult dance that involves your hands, legs, head and rhythm. It's been around for a few years, but I still think it is lots of silly fun.

College basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley made the dance mainstream. The Running Man is fun to do because it’s also something you can do to cheer yourself up and it looks funny. The Running Man is my favorite thing to do when I’m sad. Even my mom knows how to do it now, because I’ve done it so much.

If you haven’t tried the Running Man yet, search for it on YouTube and try to dance along. It’s sure to make you laugh. All you have to do is get yourself into position with your arms bent at your side and start dancing or running in place to your favorite songs. How long can you last?

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst