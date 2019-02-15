TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
45° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Silly Running Man dance a surefire way to cheer up

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Adan Gutierrez Kidsday Reporter
Print

Have you ever heard of the Running Man? No, I don’t mean the man who runs down your block for exercise.

The Running Man is a dance, or should I say, a challenge. The challenge is to complete this difficult dance that involves your hands, legs, head and rhythm. It's been around for a few years, but I still think it is lots of silly fun.

College basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley made the dance mainstream. The Running Man is fun to do because it’s also something you can do to cheer yourself up and it looks funny. The Running Man is my favorite thing to do when I’m sad. Even my mom knows how to do it now, because I’ve done it so much.

If you haven’t tried the Running Man yet, search for it on YouTube and try to dance along. It’s sure to make you laugh. All you have to do is get yourself into position with your arms bent at your side and start dancing or running in place to your favorite songs. How long can you last?

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst

By Adan Gutierrez Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break
Francesco Guerrieri, owner of Francesco's Italian Bakery in 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
NYCB Theatre at Westbury gets wild at 'Into the Wild Live,' more LI fun this week
CoolMess opened its first Long Island location in 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
The seasonal spin on Oreo cookies feature the New Valentine's Day treats to try now