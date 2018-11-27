Ryan's World Giant Mystery Egg: Hatching toys

Inside Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg was slime, a squishy, a puppet and two toys. It looked like the picture on the big egg.

Everything was really fun to play with, and there are many parts. You have to pack up everything after you play with it, but the egg container is for storage.

I think the egg was very nice, and my younger sister played with it and had so much fun. She liked the puppet the best. It’s definitely for little kids but not that little since there are so many parts. In my opinion, I thought it was a good toy to explore. The fun is also opening it up to find out what mysterious items might be inside.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury