Go on safari in Riverhead

Kidsday reporters Elijah Trent, top, and Johsua Smeraldi

Kidsday reporters Elijah Trent, top, and Johsua Smeraldi of Aquebogue School having a ball at Safari Adventure in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Trent family

By Joshua Smeraldi and Elijah Trent Kidsday Reporters
One of our favorite places to go is Safari Adventure in Riverhead. We both like it for the same and different reasons. Here are our reviews:

Elijah: I think you should go to Safari Adventure because it’s a fun place for kids. One reason is that you can play games to win tickets and go down slides. Another reason is that there is a bounce house, and the harder you jump, the higher you go. I went because it was my best friend’s birthday.

Joshua: We all love Safari Adventure. For example, we went there on my birthday and we had a great time. One reason we had fun is because of all the cool games, like the big wheel, and the really cool prizes, like a big emoji bouncey ball.  

Another reason we love Safari Adventure is the big slide that twirls and a slide that makes it look like you’re going to fly. We think the slides on the jungle gym are the fastest and best. They also have a cool course with punching bags and things to climb over and under.

Info: Safari Adventure, 1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead. 631-727-4386. safariadventure.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue School

