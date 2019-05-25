Found in the buzzing streets of Sag Harbor, on the corner of the street, is a white building surrounded by big blue signs; you have just arrived at Bay Street Theater.

Bay Street Theater is a nonprofit theater located on Long Wharf. Sybil Christopher, Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton founded the theater in 1991. Many of the shows that Bay Street has done eventually moved on to Broadway, and even to other theaters around the United States as well.

This theater doesn’t only do main stage productions, it also does year-round programs for people of all ages — for example, theater camps, literature live and so much more.

Last summer I was able to perform on Bay Street as well as work with actors from all over the globe. I helped put on the performance of “Don Giovanni.” My singing teacher was the one who helped me get on to Bay Street. One of her former students was also going to perform, and we got to take classes and see what it is like onstage and offstage in a production.

When I am older I want to become an actor, and this program helped me become familiar with what acting is all about. It helped me realize that I really do want to pursue my dream. I would recommend any of the classes that Bay Street has to offer, for people who love to act, or for people who just want to have fun.

Whether you want to act or if you just want to watch the amazing performances that go on here in Sag Harbor, stop by Bay Street Theater.

Info:baystreet.org

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton