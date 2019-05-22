TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

BuddhaBerry offers frozen yogurt and healthy treats in Sag Harbor

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Emma Cervone Kidsday Reporter
Print

In the heart of Sag Harbor Village sits a one-of-a-kind yogurt shop that is sure to amaze your taste buds. If you are looking for a refreshing treat, come visit BuddhaBerry for some frozen yogurt, acai bowls, and even organic buckwheat waffles.

Nancy Passaretti founded BuddhaBerry to help improve her family's eating habits, according to the shop's website. She decided to buy healthy but yummy foods as a substitute for the not-so-healthy toppings for her family’s yogurt cups. BuddhaBerry was a great idea that worked for Nancy’s family, so she decided to share her passion with the community.

When you first walk into BuddhaBerry, you are greeted with warm welcoming colors all around you. From the colors on the walls to the amazing items for sale, BuddhaBerry has something for everyone.

Their menu offers daily selections of froyo and sorbet with toppings like raspberries, blackberries, chocolate chunk cookie dough, peanut butter cups and butterscotch chips. You can order Buddhabowls, which are delicious smoothies made fresh, as well as homemade soups, an Italian coffee, crepes and waffles.

For the kid in you, you can buy anything from stuffed animals to fuzzy pajamas and scented pillows. They even have a wall of candy. Fill up your bag with some of your favorite candies. There are so many to choose from. They also offer birthday party packages and events for grown-ups, too! You will not be disappointed.

Info: 125 Main St., Sag Harbor, buddhaberry.com

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

By Emma Cervone Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
It's time for the Brookhaven Fair with its Brookhaven Fair, more LI fun this week
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
Francesco Guerrieri, owner of Francesco's Italian Bakery in 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search