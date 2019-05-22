In the heart of Sag Harbor Village sits a one-of-a-kind yogurt shop that is sure to amaze your taste buds. If you are looking for a refreshing treat, come visit BuddhaBerry for some frozen yogurt, acai bowls, and even organic buckwheat waffles.

Nancy Passaretti founded BuddhaBerry to help improve her family's eating habits, according to the shop's website. She decided to buy healthy but yummy foods as a substitute for the not-so-healthy toppings for her family’s yogurt cups. BuddhaBerry was a great idea that worked for Nancy’s family, so she decided to share her passion with the community.

When you first walk into BuddhaBerry, you are greeted with warm welcoming colors all around you. From the colors on the walls to the amazing items for sale, BuddhaBerry has something for everyone.

Their menu offers daily selections of froyo and sorbet with toppings like raspberries, blackberries, chocolate chunk cookie dough, peanut butter cups and butterscotch chips. You can order Buddhabowls, which are delicious smoothies made fresh, as well as homemade soups, an Italian coffee, crepes and waffles.

For the kid in you, you can buy anything from stuffed animals to fuzzy pajamas and scented pillows. They even have a wall of candy. Fill up your bag with some of your favorite candies. There are so many to choose from. They also offer birthday party packages and events for grown-ups, too! You will not be disappointed.

Info: 125 Main St., Sag Harbor, buddhaberry.com

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton