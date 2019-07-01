The best places to see fireworks in Sag Harbor

When you first enter Sag Harbor you may be confused about what to do on the Fourth of July with so much to do and so little time. There are so many places to see the fireworks, however, to get the best views.

This year the fireworks display will be Saturday, July 6. You can go to Long Wharf — everyone goes there — and maybe you’ll meet some kids who sell glow sticks there as well.

I made a survey of the best fireworks views and sent it to my classmates. More than half the kids agree that Sagg Main Beach is the best spot, but you won’t go wrong at Long Beach, Long Wharf or Havens Beach. Personally, I like Havens Beach. You can see them very clearly from there.

The Sag Harbor Yacht Club will present the John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks in memory of a club member. The waterfront will be packed, so get there early. This year the fireworks are once again being put on by the Grucci family. At the yacht club you have to be a member or invited guest. If you have a boat, you can watch that way, too.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m., but get there early and make a fun day out of it.

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O’Malley’s sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor