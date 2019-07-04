TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The Fordhams, my family in Sag Harbor since the 1700s

Kidsday reporter Cali Wilson, of Pierson Middle School,

Kidsday reporter Cali Wilson, of Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor, at the sign noting the history of the Long Wharf, which was built by her ancestor Nathan Fordham. Photo Credit: Wilson family

By Cali Wilson Kidsday Reporter
Print

Sag Harbor is one of the oldest villages in New York State, and my family has been here since it was founded by Nathan Fordham in the 1700s. I am the 16th generation of Fordhams in Sag Harbor. My mother, Heidi Fordham Wilson, is the proud child of Eileen and Robert Fordham. The Fordham name can be found all over Sag Harbor which, in the early days, was sometimes called Fordhamville.

Are you wondering what it is like to be from a family that actually settled Sag Harbor? It is kind of crazy because so many things are named after my family. There are historical plaques around town that have my family name on them. For example, the sign for Duke Fordham's Inn from 1745 is at the end of Main Street. Then there is the famous "Crowning of Mercy" painting that was found in someone’s attic. That was painted by Hubbard Latham Fordham in 1869. Also on Main Street there is the Long Wharf, where ships have been docking for centuries. My ancestor Nathan Fordham built the Long Wharf back in 1771.

Sag Harbor is also known for fishing. People enjoy fishing in Ryder’s Pond, Round Pond, Fresh Pond and Otter Pond. But Otter Pond was not always a fishing pond until Nathan Fordham was granted the right to make it a fishing pond. Today people fish there all the time. My mother grew up in a house overlooking Otter Pond, which our ancestor farmed and fished 300 years ago.

Also, if you visit the old cemeteries you will see many markers with the Fordham name. And if you come to Sag Harbor you will see roads named after my family, too.

Sag Harbor is a great place to visit, so come and see what I’m talking about. And look for the Fordham name.

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor

By Cali Wilson Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Among the greatest things about life on Long Island 14 fun things to do with kids on (or by) the water on LI
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her What goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Take a discovery journey onboard one of Captain Take a boat cruise, more LI fun this week
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search