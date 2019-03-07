Are you looking for a new hobby? Do you want something fun to do? Try sailing!

I have been sailing for most of my life and started sailing independently last year in Port Jefferson Harbor. Sailing is a sport that is always fun. When it's hot in the summer, it cools you down with the wind and the misty spray in your face.

And you don’t have to just do it in the summer. You can sail through fall and spring, too. You can get in a sailboat and go at any age. There are sailing clubs for kids, sailing teams at colleges, and yacht clubs for adults. Sailing is a relaxing sport, and it is very stress-free.

There are also some educational aspects to sailing. The wind, tide and waves have a lot to do with it, and you need to know how the weather will be that day. Learning about these factors is a lot of fun and will make your sailing experience much better if you choose the right day to go.

Sailing could turn into a career. You can do boat tours, be a charter captain, or be a pirate (just kidding!). If you like sailing, you will definitely like these jobs. Many kids want a job that would be enjoyable for them when they are older, and learning to sail could develop good skills for a job.

So this summer, try sailing! The experience will be worthwhile.

Nancy Bachety's sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School