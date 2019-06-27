TODAY'S PAPER
I help out at my mom's salon

Kidsday reporter Edwin Flores, of The De La Salle School in Freeport, helps his mom at Flowers Beauty Salon in Franklin Square. Photo Credit: Flores family

By Edwin Flores Kidsday Reporter
My mom works at Flowers Beauty Salon in Franklin Square. She is the one who cuts my hair.

I like to go there mostly every week. I help her by bringing her things she needs, such as nail polish or gel. I also grab the phone when someone calls. At the end of the day when the store is about to close, I wet a towel at the sink and clean all the tables and chairs.

Another way I help my mom is  at the register. I give customers their change and I always say, “Have a good day.” I know most of the customers and I would see them even outside.

Right next to the store there is a bagel store, so I would walk there and I get my mom a coffee, and an Arizona watermelon drink and a bacon, egg and cheese for myself.

My favorite part is when my mom makes designs on customers' nails. When I go there close to a holiday sometimes her customers ask her to make special designs. My favorite design that I saw was a Christmas tree, and she added a lot of detail, like ornaments. Another of my favorites was when a customer asked her to make a soccer player.

Another great reason to go is because my friend is right next to my mom’s job, so I would walk to a Chinese restaurant. We hang out at Carvel or a pizzeria. Going to mom’s job is a lot of fun.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport

