Leaping from ballet to salsa dancing

I have always liked to dance and have been doing ballet. Someone asked me to try salsa dancing. At first, I didn’t want to try it, I was so attached to ballet and didn’t want to try anything new. Then I heard about a place nearby that was having free classes, so I tried it. And I loved it.

Salsa was a place where I could express feelings in dance that I could not in ballet. Every time we have a show, I freak out. It feels like when you go down a roller coaster and your stomach is going to drop. But once I’m on stage I feel like I’m flying. It’s weird because I don’t compete like others do. If I were to compete, I’d probably faint because of the pressure — trying to place and the judges watching your every move. We do all kinds of shows in different places, as close as Brentwood and as far as the Poconos, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Dancing is fun and I hope to keep doing it for a long time. Salsa dancing was complicated at first, but once you get the hang of it, it will be much easier. l encourage everyone to join.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School