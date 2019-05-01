TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

You might be surprised at what I have collected

Kidsday reporter Joshua Schwartz, of St. Mary School,

Kidsday reporter Joshua Schwartz, of St. Mary School, East Islip, with his swords. Photo Credit: Schwartz family

By Joshua Schwartz Kidsday Reporter
Print

I collect swords, mugs, and glass bottles. With each of these collections, a certain event has to happen.

My first sword, which started my collection two years ago, is called the Z sword. The reason I got it was that 2017 was the first year I made my own Halloween costume, and I wanted to make it special. The sword went great with my costume.

The next sword, and last for now, is The Cursed Blade Sandai Kitetsu. This is a real but replicated sword. The lure behind the original Cursed Blade Sandai Kitetsu was whenever it was used in battle, it was sentient and out for blood.

The mugs I have in my collection are from family members who bring them back  from their travels with the name of the place visited. Now I have a ton of mugs to drink from.

My final collection is of Snapple glass bottles. Whenever I saw a glass bottle, I always grabbed it and hid it away. I always liked the look and shape of those bottles in particular and that is how I decided to start a collection of only Snapple glass bottles, which are mostly made from plastic now.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip

By Joshua Schwartz Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
18 historic LI places kids will love
Feel close to loved ones wherever they are 35 sentimental Mother's Day gifts
You can depend on it like clockwork. Spring Cherry blossom festival, more LI fun this week
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel