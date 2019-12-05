TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Review: 'Sandapalooza Shake-Up' is a fun mystery for kids to solve

Kidsday reporter Caitlin Kenney reviews "Sandapalooza Shake-Up."

Kidsday reporter Caitlin Kenney reviews "Sandapalooza Shake-Up."  Credit: Suzanne Kenney

By Caitlin Kenney Kidsday Reporter
Print

I read the book “Welcome to Wonderland #3: Sandapalooza Shake-Up” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House Kids).

It is a fun and entertaining story. It is about a family-owned and run hotel. Their business has become famous after a popular movie was shot there. It became so popular that a royal family came to stay at the hotel. When they came, they brought with them a family heirloom, a tiara, that had been passed down from generation to generation. During their stay, the tiara is lost. It was so much fun to read how the family members and other helpful friends act as detectives and look for the missing heirloom.

I recommend this book to kids 10 and younger.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

By Caitlin Kenney Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Head Start is looking for new, unwrapped toys 8 places to donate toys for LI kids in need
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 25 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Enjoy a holiday story as it comes to See a holiday circus at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 17 places to see Santa on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search