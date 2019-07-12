TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Volunteering at an animal shelter is both fun and educational

Kidsday reporter Chloe Poblete, of Joseph A. Edgar

Kidsday reporter Chloe Poblete, of Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point, volunteers at Save-a-Pet in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Poblete family

By Chloe Poblete Kidsday Reporter
Print

Save-a-Pet is an animal shelter in Port Jefferson Station. They rescue abandoned cats and dogs. I volunteer there with my mom.

It is an educational experience because I learn how to take care of the animals. I have to feed them, give them water, change their litter and socialize with them. Some cats are skittish and hesitant. We have to socialize the ones that are scared of humans, because  they have a much better chance to get adopted if they are friendly.

There are dogs at the back of the building. The dogs are so cute.

Info: 608 NY-112, Port Jefferson Station, saveapetusa.org

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

By Chloe Poblete Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Montgomery and Gunnar identical twins celebrating the 4th Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The "Dinosaurs!" exhibit at the Center for Science 'Dinosaurs!' exhibit opening in Rockville Centre
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search