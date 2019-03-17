TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Top picks in Sayville for eating and shopping

Kidsday reporters Aniela Marino and Connor Batterberry of

Kidsday reporters Aniela Marino and Connor Batterberry of Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville, at Sayville Chocolatier. Photo Credit: Melinda Moran

By Connor Batterberry and Aniela Marino Kidsday Reporters
Print

Sayville is our favorite town. We have lived here most of our lives and think it has some of the best places to visit. We have a recommendation for sports, sweets and Italian food:

Sayville Chocolatier (6 Main St.): At this store there is a lot of candy to choose from. Gummy worms, chocolate lollipops and cookies are just some of the tasty treats there. It smells so good in there, you will be tempted to buy it all. If you buy a big box of chocolate as a gift they will even wrap it for you. If you love candy you should go to the famous Sayville Chocolatier!

Umberto’s of Sayville (37 North Main St.): This is a really good restaurant. We think it is one of the best restaurants around! The pizza has tons of cheese and the sauce has just the right amount of seasoning. You can even watch them making the pizza pies from the front counter. Since this place is so popular, you might want to call ahead and pick it up!

Lacrosse Unlimited of Sayville (73 Main St.): At this lacrosse store you can get the many items you need to play this game. There is a large selection of lacrosse sticks and other equipment such as cleats, shorts, protective gear and more. They can help you sign up for lacrosse clinics, which can make you better. They have training items such as lacrosse nets, bounce-backs and lacrosse tape so you can improve on shooting and passing. You can also get your lacrosse stick restrung if you have bad or worn-out stringing. Lacrosse Unlimited is a great place to get gifts and will help prepare you for a great year.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville

By Connor Batterberry and Aniela Marino Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 places every LI family should check out
Cubed stackable plushies that when squeezed sing the Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now