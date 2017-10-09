Over the weekend, I got together with a few of my classmates to play Coop Scatter Dodgeball game.
The rules of the game are simple. You each get two same-colored wristbands. Next, everyone rolls the die to see who goes first. The person with the bands of the same color showing on the die gets to throw the dodgeball at the other players first. If the thrower hits another player, that player has to give him or her a wristband. If the other player catches the dodgeball, then the thrower gives up a wristband. The player who caught the dodgeball is now the thrower.
The person to collect all the wristbands wins. My classmates and I all liked playing Scatter Dodgeball, and we would recommend it.
Rating: 4 smiles out of 5.
