TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Review: 'Dactyl Hill Squad'  book two

By Sam Saldarelli
Print

In the book “Dactyl Hill Squad: Book Two Freedom Fire,” by Daniel José Older (Scholastic), you will read about a squad of teenagers trying to stay safe in a world where there is great suffering. This world is filled with dinosaurs and lots of danger.

This book was a very good read and always kept me wanting to read more and more. In some parts, you feel sympathy for the characters, but there are other parts that make you excited. You will laugh at some of the wacky character names.

The lesson that this book taught me is no matter who you are, (age, skin color, gender, etc.) you can make a difference.

By Sam Saldarelli

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

More than 150 vendor tables make up this LI reptile expo, more fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search