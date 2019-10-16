Review: 'Dactyl Hill Squad'  book two

In the book “Dactyl Hill Squad: Book Two Freedom Fire,” by Daniel José Older (Scholastic), you will read about a squad of teenagers trying to stay safe in a world where there is great suffering. This world is filled with dinosaurs and lots of danger.

This book was a very good read and always kept me wanting to read more and more. In some parts, you feel sympathy for the characters, but there are other parts that make you excited. You will laugh at some of the wacky character names.

The lesson that this book taught me is no matter who you are, (age, skin color, gender, etc.) you can make a difference.