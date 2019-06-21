Our school has a Speak Up Program. I think it is great, and here is what it means:

The first letter stands for something we need to practice with one another. The letters have a meaning: S stands for Standing, P stands for Protecting, E stands for Empowering, A stands for Actions, K stands for Kindness, and U and P stand for Uniting Peers.

The program was created to make sure there isn’t any bullying with our peers. It’s meant first to have a no-bully zone, and second, for kids getting bullied to either speak up or stand up for themselves.

Let’s go back to Speak Up. The S means to stand against the bullies, P means protecting and helping the kid who is getting bullied, E means empowering and giving strength to the kid who is getting bullied, A means action and acts of kindness, K means be kind, and U and P means standing together and uniting peers so we can put a stop to it.

By following this program, we do our best not to have bullying in our school. It is important to know that when we stand up against bullies for ourselves and others, we can stop them.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport