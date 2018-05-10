Sometimes it can be hard for kids in a school to find their way through the halls during the day. That is why the Franklin Square district has a bus monitoring program. Sixth-graders guide kids through the halls to where they need to go in the morning and at the end of the day.

These sixth-graders had to fill out an application to determine whether they should be chosen to guide the kids. The application was not the only thing that was taken into consideration. The teachers for library, art, music and physical education were asked to say whether someone was worthy or responsible enough to take the job.

After the selection process was over, every monitor was assigned to a partner and one or more classes they would guide. These classes range from kindergarten to third grade. The bus monitors walk their kids to the cafeteria and the gym.

In the morning, bus monitors arrive 20 minutes before school starts to take the kids from the buses to their classrooms. They can stay with their kids for a while, which allows them to bond with them. This makes the kids feel comfortable.

Bus monitoring is an effective way to make sure kids know when they must be responsible. Sometimes kids do not pay attention to their surroundings throughout the day. It can be chaotic and hectic, which is not a good combination for young kids. Having sixth-graders as guides is the perfect way to entice them into listening because they are closer in age and more relatable.

Bus monitoring is also a way to show your responsibility to adults, which would build more trust between you and them. Little kids are not the easiest to handle, and being a bus monitor is a way to prove to someone that you are responsible and mature enough to handle challenging situations. Some may say that it is unnecessary, but we think it is better to be safe than sorry.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square