LI kids want a dance to end the school year

By Franco Antonacci Kidsday Reporter
I conducted a survey about sixth-grade preferences for an end-of-year celebration. I gave them four choices and here is what I found out:

School dance 30

Extra field trip 25

Field day 15

Picnic 11

As you can see, a school dance was the winner. Kids like the party with their classmates one last time before heading off to middle school. It would be fun to have it on school grounds with a DJ and lots of good food. Field trips came in a close second. What better way to be with friends than on an out-of-school adventure? Kids would really want to have a voice in where that field trip would be.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square

