What does your desk say about you?

We are just about a month into the new school year. What does your desk look like?

Is it neat or is it a mess? Dirty desks and clean desks are similar in some ways. Good students can get their work done either way. We decided to do some research to see if either desk had actual benefits.

Kidsday Reporters Aaliyah Davis, left, and Giana Torres at their clean and messy desks. Photo Credit: Sharon Mor

This is what we found: Kids with a neat and clean desk can find their supplies more easily. We also think those students tend to be more focused and healthier eaters.

Kids with messy desks are thought to be less focused and have trouble finding things. But we proved that wrong because Giana’s desk is messy and she is a good student. She is a healthy eater, too! Aaliyah’s desk is always neat. She can always find her things, but, she is an unhealthy eater!

So, your desk may not always tell the whole story about you.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School