TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What does your desk say about you?

By Aaliyah Davis and Giana Torres Kidsday Reporters
Print

We are just about a month into the new school year. What does your desk look like?

Is it neat or is it a mess? Dirty desks and clean desks are similar in some ways. Good students can get their work done either way. We decided to do some research to see if either desk had actual benefits.

Kidsday Reporters Aaliyah Davis, left, and Giana Torres

Kidsday Reporters Aaliyah Davis, left, and Giana Torres at their clean and messy desks.

 

Photo Credit: Sharon Mor

 

This is what we found: Kids with a neat and clean desk can find their supplies more easily. We also think those students tend to be more focused and healthier eaters.

Kids with messy desks are thought to be less focused and have trouble finding things. But we proved that wrong because Giana’s desk is messy and she is a good student. She is a healthy eater, too! Aaliyah’s desk is always neat. She can always find her things, but, she is an unhealthy eater!

So, your desk may not always tell the whole story about you.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

By Aaliyah Davis and Giana Torres Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Is he the greatest showman? You be the See Hugh Jackman at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Preservation Long Island in partnership with The best family fall festivals on LI
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search