After our day of learning at school, we like to relax by going to clubs. We have many options to choose from here at Jericho Middle School, but I always choose games club.

I and many other students really enjoy games club. Games club meets every Thursday after school with my teacher Mrs. Maureen Clemente. Ms. Clemente encourages us to unwind by playing games, and she even lets us create our own games. One of the games we are working on is a cardboard arcade. Students are recycling cardboard boxes to invent fun challenge.

Some of the games are Yahtzee, Sorry, Guess Who, The Game of Life, checkers, Battleship, Clue, and Mancala. My favorite game is Sorry because it is exciting to get people out. Mrs. Clemente is always adding new games to the mix to keep us entertained.

I think a games club should be in every school — it would make the school a much happier place. Kids would be so much happier and excited to stay at school longer. Kids like to come, hang out and have fun.