TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Creating a club for the fun of it

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Isabella DeCunzo, East Rockaway

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Isabella DeCunzo, East Rockaway

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter
Print

TEAM Warrior is a super fun club at Wantagh Middle School. This club meets once a month and is run by two teachers in our school, Mrs. Diane Garey and Mrs. Debbie Nimmo. TEAM stands for Together Everyone Achieves More.

Mrs. Garey and Mrs. Nimmo wanted to start a club in which everyone was included, no matter their grade level or academic ability. TEAM Warrior is very welcoming to all students.

The club has been around for three years. Mrs. Garey said the club was started to give all students a chance to “unwind after school” and have nothing but fun!    

On the day we walked in to meet with them, they were making sundaes and playing Kan Jam in the hallway. How fun is that? They love making food and have great snacks at each meeting. Each month, they do a new fun activity. They have had relay races, singing karaoke competitions, and holiday themed parties. They’ve also played board games and had cup stacking challenges. They had lots of fun decorating cupcakes.

TEAM Warrior is a super fun and inclusive club, your school should start one, too!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The latest Sesame Street Live! production makes it's Sesame Street Live!, more LI fun this week
The Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village The best family fall festivals on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
To be fair, any pizzeria can whip up Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Traditional Oreo cookies get a seasonal twist with New fall, Halloween sweet treats
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search