Creating a club for the fun of it

TEAM Warrior is a super fun club at Wantagh Middle School. This club meets once a month and is run by two teachers in our school, Mrs. Diane Garey and Mrs. Debbie Nimmo. TEAM stands for Together Everyone Achieves More.

Mrs. Garey and Mrs. Nimmo wanted to start a club in which everyone was included, no matter their grade level or academic ability. TEAM Warrior is very welcoming to all students.

The club has been around for three years. Mrs. Garey said the club was started to give all students a chance to “unwind after school” and have nothing but fun!

On the day we walked in to meet with them, they were making sundaes and playing Kan Jam in the hallway. How fun is that? They love making food and have great snacks at each meeting. Each month, they do a new fun activity. They have had relay races, singing karaoke competitions, and holiday themed parties. They’ve also played board games and had cup stacking challenges. They had lots of fun decorating cupcakes.

TEAM Warrior is a super fun and inclusive club, your school should start one, too!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School