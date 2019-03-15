My mother, the computer technician

My mom is a computer technician. It’s good that she is a technician because she helps us with our electronics. That means that she fixes computers and helps the students at the school that she works in. She also unlocks their Chromebooks.

But the most important thing she does is make passwords for the kids. Sometimes when she comes home, my four sisters and I get to help.

There have to be six digits to have a whole password. So my mom goes on a student's account to change the password. After she goes on an account, she deletes the old password and then she has to put in their email to be able to change the password.

Finally when she is done with all the technical stuff, she puts in the six-digit code and then she has to do it all over again for the next student in the school.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville