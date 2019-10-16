Poll: Cafeteria food vs. homemade lunch

One of the main things that divides students in middle school is when they have lunch and what they have for lunch. We took a survey of 150 students to find out what they like more: School lunch or food from home? Here are our results:

Lunch from home: 89

School food: 61

As you can see, more kids like bringing in their own food, but they really don’t mind our cafeteria food at all. Nothing is better than food from home, but we or our parents don’t always have time to make us a special lunch.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School