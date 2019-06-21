TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Why our school doesn't have a football team

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Willie Diaz

By Justin Bishop Kidsday Reporter
Print

Sometimes I wish our school had a football team. I talked to our physical education teacher, Mr. Frank Donodeo, about it. He is such a good gym teacher and like many of us, he would like to have a team, too.

The main reason why we do not have football in this school is that we don’t have a field. Instead of having a field, we use the parking lot for recess and gym. We are right next to the post office and a church, so there just isn’t room to build a field.

Another reason is that we don’t have the right equipment. We would have to spend money for football equipment.

Sometimes our gym teacher does not have a lot of time to teach. I think it would be cool if we did because knowing how to play football would be a lot of fun. Mr. D is good at football and knows the rules.

Another big reason it wouldn’t work for a football team is there are so many kids in my school who prefer soccer over football. They do play soccer in the parking lot, but a game might be a problem with kids getting hurt. We all know it would take a lot to switch from concrete to grass.

Christina Buttigieg’s sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport

By Justin Bishop Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
140 Eileen Way, Ste 200, Syosset; 516-921-1004, momosclubhouse.com 42 indoor places to play on LI
A new group of Monster Pets embark on New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in June
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search