School game room has foosball, air hockey, basketball and more

Kidsday reporters enjoy the game room at Bretton

Kidsday reporters enjoy the game room at Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge. Photo Credit: Veronica Weeks

By Wally Faiz and Nolan McAleavey Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever imagined a game room in school? Our school, Bretton Woods Elementary in Hauppauge, has a really cool game room.

Each class goes once a week. The game room has basketball, tabletop sports games, two foosball tables, two air hockey tables, miniature Nok Hockey and giant building blocks. We also have books if you’re in the mood to read.

We like to play foosball, air hockey, basketball and Nok Hockey. For the younger kids, there’s a puppet show and more. The classes have alternating schedules so that every class gets a chance to use the facility.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge

By Wally Faiz and Nolan McAleavey Kidsday Reporters

