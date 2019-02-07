Have you ever imagined a game room in school? Our school, Bretton Woods Elementary in Hauppauge, has a really cool game room.

Each class goes once a week. The game room has basketball, tabletop sports games, two foosball tables, two air hockey tables, miniature Nok Hockey and giant building blocks. We also have books if you’re in the mood to read.

We like to play foosball, air hockey, basketball and Nok Hockey. For the younger kids, there’s a puppet show and more. The classes have alternating schedules so that every class gets a chance to use the facility.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge