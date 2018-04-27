TODAY'S PAPER
Saddle Rock kids meet every morning

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Allison Del Cid, Marc Hyman and Spencer Moskowitz Kidsday Reporters
Morning Meeting is an amazing way to start each day. We begin our Morning Meeting by greeting each other by name. We have many different kinds of greetings to choose from each day. Some of the greetings include a high-five, pinkie shake and switching spots. For example, we can go over to a classmate, high-five them and then sit down. You can also be creative with greetings by saying good morning in different languages.

Some greetings have an item involved, such as the ball greeting. You roll the ball to someone and greet them, and it gives us a warm feeling when you are saying “Good morning” to everyone.

After the greeting, we do a share time. Sometimes our teacher poses a question like, “What are you looking forward to on the weekend?” and we all go around the circle and answer. Other times, kids share something they want to tell the class. It is fun to comment and ask questions after the kids are done sharing their thoughts. The majority of the class thinks sharing is their favorite part of Morning Meeting.

Another part of Morning Meeting is when the teacher talks about the plan of the day. It is helpful because we know what is going to happen throughout the day. We will be prepared to know what to do at the right time.

Morning Meeting is good because you know the schedule for the rest of the day. It is also a great opportunity to share about your life. It makes us feel like we are part of a family.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck

