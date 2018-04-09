How murals can brighten up a school

Do you want to know a way to brighten up your school? One way to brighten up a school is to paint a mural on one of the classroom’s walls.

For example, in our school, there is a mural in the Team ORCHID newsroom. It is of kids respecting and treating each other with care even if they are in a wheelchair or of a different skin color.

Murals can be painted by kids — with painters. Wouldn’t that be fun knowing you painted that mural in your own school? So right now when you’re done reading this, write a note to the head of the school and get a mural in your school.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin