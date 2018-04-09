TODAY'S PAPER
How murals can brighten up a school

Kidsday reporters Alvin Lopez, left, Caitlyn Membreno, Edwin

Kidsday reporters Alvin Lopez, left, Caitlyn Membreno, Edwin Lopez, Erin Timmes, Ryan Foderingham and Asia Dowe in front of mural at Plaza Elementary School in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Jacklyn Graham

By Erin Timmes Kidsday Reporter
Do you want to know a way to brighten up your school? One way to brighten up a school is to paint a mural on one of the classroom’s walls.

For example, in our school, there is a mural in the Team ORCHID newsroom. It is of kids respecting and treating each other with care even if they are in a wheelchair or of a different skin color.

Murals can be painted by kids — with painters. Wouldn’t that be fun knowing you painted that mural in your own school? So right now when you’re done reading this, write a note to the head of the school and get a mural in your school.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

