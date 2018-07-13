I saw “School of Rock, the Musical” with my aunts and cousins at the Winter Garden Theatre. It was a fun and amazing show. The music and dancing and everything else made it almost exactly like the movie, but better.

If I had to pick one thing that was most memorable about the production, it is the music. The energy the actors gave really made it feel like you were onstage. At times even the audience sang along.

From the catchy tunes to the creative words, these songs will get stuck in your head. My cousins then downloaded the whole soundtrack and listened to it nonstop. The loud rock songs and the soft heartfelt songs touched our hearts. It was very cool because all the actors actually played their instruments, so the music felt so real.

Another thing that was very memorable was the writing of the play. The jokes made all ages laugh. Seeing each kid’s life gave everyone watching a chance to know each character. The things they said and the way they acted showed how they were and how they changed. The types of situations the characters got into really made you get into the production and eager to see what would happen next.

In conclusion, the directors, actors and everyone else involved truly hit it out of the park. Go online to schoolofrockthemusical.com