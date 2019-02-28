We have a special pride program at our school. Kids can earn special tickets to earn rewards.

I think pride tickets are a great way to motivate kids. Pride tickets can be beneficial for kids, schools and behavior. At my school we earn pride tickets by being kind, being safe and working hard.

When you get a pride ticket it shouldn’t go to waste. You can save up to get amazing prizes. Here are some of the things you can earn by being rewarded: You can be principal for a day, have a pizza party, and play a 2-on-2 basketball game vs. the principal and other faculty.

In the classroom, you can earn free iPad time, no homework or extra recess time.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove