Mobile phones in school: A tough call

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Kuipi Lam, Jericho

By Kaydee Bonilla Kidsday Reporter
Should mobile phones be banned in schools? This topic goes back and forth, and I compiled the positive and negative reasons from conversations with my classmates:

Why ban phones: Phones should not be allowed in schools because they are a distraction. The teacher might think kids are using the phone as a learning tool, or they might be using it for other things. There is a greater risk for cyberbullying. Another bad thing that could happen with kids using phones is that they would only want to spend time on their phones and not want to do something more active. 

Why we want phones: Phones should be allowed in schools so kids could have a wider range of information. If the kids have a question for the teacher, they could just look it up on their phone and not interrupt the lesson. Having phones also calms parents knowing they can talk to their kids when they’re at school. It is also good in case of an emergency because a kid could call for help. It is also an easier way to learn from a video instead of having to look over a person’s head to watch the front board. 

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

