Our school has a large variety of school sports offered year-round. In the fall we have girls and boys soccer and cross country running. In the winter, we have boys and girls basketball and bowling, which is always popular. In the spring there is boys and girls lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and softball.

I participate in cross country, basketball and lacrosse. All our teams have amazing and dedicated coaches. Every week we have one to two practices at local fields and basketball courts. Every team has from six to 12 games or meets a season, depending on the sport.

Our school has won countless trophies for many different sports. We have many teams at our school that have had undefeated seasons, such as the 2017 St. Mary’s Smashers volleyball team, which went 8-0. Other teams such as cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball have won many championships and have had undefeated seasons.

GO, ST. MARY!

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip