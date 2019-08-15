Getting in shape for school sports

School sports preseason begins next week in many high schools. If you are a middle schooler, fall sports begin in less than three weeks. Are you ready?

Here are some things you can do in summer to get ready for sports in the fall. You can practice by yourself or with your siblings in whatever sports you want to play. You can play on a travel team so you are ready when you come back to school. You can also go to a training place to help you be ready for any running tests. You can also get some of your friends to come and help wherever you play your sport, like a field for lacrosse, field hockey or soccer or a court for basketball.

When I get ready for school sports in the summer I go to a lot of tournaments with my travel lacrosse team. I go to the gym to get back in shape, so I am ready for pre-season. I also train with my coach.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School