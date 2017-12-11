This school year, my school decided to include the option of kids wearing a school uniform. I like the idea a lot because almost everyone is dressed the same.

I think it keeps kids more organized, and you don’t have to look for clothes to wear every day. I think it also is one more way for kids in our school to keep focused on what is going on in the classroom and with our work instead of what everyone else is wearing.

I also think the choices we have for our uniforms are very nice, and I do not feel embarrassed at all wearing them.