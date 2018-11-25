Drexel Avenue School has a walking trail with gardens, statues, signs, inscribed bricks, birdhouses, a gazebo and a winding path under the tallest trees.

Mrs. Patricia Matarazzo, our school librarian, began the project, and a committee of volunteers began to design and build the trail to help with wellness. It was created through the help of volunteers and by donations from local businesses and community members.

The trail at our school is a peaceful place for all to enjoy. I always see people walking the path, talking and enjoying the scenery. The trail is near the playground and soccer fields and winds through a forest of trees and the gardens. At recess, kids like to sit in the gazebo or on one of the benches to read books.

There is a legend about the trail that somewhere there is a magic key that allows a fairy to come out and share a story. On the path there are bricks inscribed with quotes with good wishes, advice and inspiration. Some of the benches, statues, flowers and trees are there in memory of people who loved the school but have passed away.

Mrs. Matarazzo once saw a student who was overweight, so she started walking along the school property with the girl at recess. She noticed how walking helped the girl shed weight and live healthier. Mrs. Matarazzo lived near the school as a little girl but wasn’t allowed to walk under the trees, so she wanted the school to help more kids enjoy healthy habits of daily exercise.

The Drexel trail is a quarter-mile in length in our awesome schoolyard. It’s not just for the school but the entire community.

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury