In our school we have a fitness club. We meet before school starts and we exercise and play games. We have lots of fun.

Some of the different exercises we do are pushups, jumping jacks, high knees and burpees. Some of the games we have played are space invaders, bean bag toss and soccer.

In fitness club we play great games. One of our favorite games is space invaders. It’s so fun. You need six to 20 teams to play. First, you need a partner and a base, which can be a hula hoop with a cone in the middle. Next, you need a Wiffle ball for you and your partner to put on your cone. Now it’s time to play. There are foam balls to knock down the other team’s Wiffle ball. If your Wiffle ball gets knocked down, you need to hand it to the next person.

We also love running. We think running is tiring, but it is fun, too. Running gets you warmed up before you play a game. It is a great exercise. When fitness club is over, we go to class ready to learn.

It is a great way to start the day. We get in shape and we hang out with our school friends.

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst